BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $386.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.10%), MA(4.06%), and JPM(3.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 58,000-share investment in NYSE:V. Previously, the stock had a 2.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $201.66 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $224.34 per share and a market cap of $475.07Bil. The stock has returned 12.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-book ratio of 13.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.49 and a price-sales ratio of 16.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 25,000 shares of NYSE:MA for a total holding of 45,000. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $329.15.

On 01/24/2023, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $379.6101 per share and a market cap of $364.98Bil. The stock has returned 9.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-book ratio of 57.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.20 and a price-sales ratio of 17.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 8,500-share investment in NAS:ORLY. Previously, the stock had a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $806.52 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, O'Reilly Automotive Inc traded for a price of $792.62 per share and a market cap of $49.60Bil. The stock has returned 20.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WST by 20,000 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.96.

On 01/24/2023, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc traded for a price of $256.1762 per share and a market cap of $18.97Bil. The stock has returned -32.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-book ratio of 7.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.06 and a price-sales ratio of 6.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 25,000 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 80,000. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.69.

On 01/24/2023, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $134.385 per share and a market cap of $40.67Bil. The stock has returned -12.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a price-book ratio of 7.07.

