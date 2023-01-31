NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Qualcomm
Originally published by Cherie Blair Foundation for Women on cherieblairfoundation.org
Nguyen Thi Kim Thoa's company, Abavina, is on a mission to increase the production capacity of environmentally friendly farmers. She dreams of a world where everyone lives in harmony with the environment. Now, with support from our award winning mobile business skills app, HerVenture, she's bringing that dream to life.
Image courtesy of Cherie Blair Foundation for Women
