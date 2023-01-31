Haynes International, Inc. to Host First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call

  • Company to host conference call on February 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET

KOKOMO, Ind., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high performance alloys, announced today that it will host a conference call on Friday, February 3, 2023 to discuss its first quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022. A press release announcing the results will be issued after market close on February 2, 2023. Michael Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Maudlin, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and be available to answer questions. To participate, please dial the teleconferencing number shown below five minutes prior to the scheduled conference time.

Date:Friday, February 3, 2023
Time:9:00 a.m. Eastern Time


Dial-In Numbers:888-506-0062 (Domestic)Participant Access Code: 347392
973-528-0011 (International)

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available at www.haynesintl.com.

For those unable to participate a teleconference replay will be available from Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, March 5, 2023. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Domestic:877-481-4010International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode:47431

A replay of the Webcast will also be available at www.haynesintl.com.

About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, nickel- and cobalt-based high-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

Contact:Daniel Maudlin
Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Haynes International, Inc.
765-456-6102
