Matisse Capital recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 133 stocks valued at a total of $113.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRO(6.31%), AAPL(3.88%), and MSFT(3.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Matisse Capital’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Matisse Capital bought 142,067 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 284,342. The trade had a 3.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.84.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $50.86 per share and a market cap of $24.92Bil. The stock has returned -1.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a price-book ratio of 3.32.

During the quarter, Matisse Capital bought 33,582 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 67,164. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/24/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.53 per share and a market cap of $2,257.14Bil. The stock has returned -11.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-book ratio of 44.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.32 and a price-sales ratio of 5.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Matisse Capital bought 35,630 shares of NAS:ASND for a total holding of 61,040. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.1.

On 01/24/2023, Ascendis Pharma A/S traded for a price of $122.39 per share and a market cap of $6.98Bil. The stock has returned 6.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a price-book ratio of 15.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.34 and a price-sales ratio of 198.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 20,142 shares in NAS:SWAV, giving the stock a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $252.85 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, ShockWave Medical Inc traded for a price of $183.18 per share and a market cap of $6.62Bil. The stock has returned 27.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ShockWave Medical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 78.62, a price-book ratio of 18.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.13 and a price-sales ratio of 15.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Matisse Capital bought 16,686 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 33,370. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/24/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $242.04 per share and a market cap of $1,804.28Bil. The stock has returned -17.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-book ratio of 10.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 8.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

