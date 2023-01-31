MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) released today the distribution income sources for six of its closed-end funds for January 2023: MFS® Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR), MFS® Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE: MGF), MFS® Intermediate High-Income Fund (NYSE: CIF), MFS® Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE: MIN), MFS® Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) and MFS® Special Value Trust (NYSE: MFV). This information also can be obtained by visiting MFS.com by clicking on Products & Strategies > Closed End Funds > Dividend Source Information.

MFS Charter Income Trust

Distribution period: January 2023

Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04573

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share. Current

distribution % Breakdown of

current distribution Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date % Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date Net Investment Income $ 0.00000 0% $ 0.00000 0% Net Realized ST Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Net Realized LT Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source 0.04573 100% 0.09039 100% Total (per common share) $ 0.04573 100% $ 0.09039 100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 12-31-2022 2.32% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 12-31-2022 8.14% Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 12-31-2022 -0.62% Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 12-31-2022 1.34%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Distribution period: January 2023

Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02143

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share. Current

distribution % Breakdown of

current distribution Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date % Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date Net Investment Income $ 0.00771 36% $ 0.01529 36% Net Realized ST Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Net Realized LT Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source 0.01372 64% 0.02718 64% Total (per common share) $ 0.02143 100% $ 0.04247 100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 12-31-2022 0.12% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 12-31-2022 7.37% Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 12-31-2022 -0.79% Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 12-31-2022 1.22%

MFS Intermediate High-Income Fund

Distribution period: January 2023

Distribution amount per share: $ 0.01452

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share. Current

distribution % Breakdown of

current distribution Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date % Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date Net Investment Income $ 0.00799 55% $ 0.01581 55% Net Realized ST Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Net Realized LT Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source 0.00653 45% 0.01294 45% Total (per common share) $ 0.01452 100% $ 0.02875 100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 12-31-2022 0.82% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 12-31-2022 9.68% Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 12-31-2022 -0.83% Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 12-31-2022 1.60%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Distribution period: January 2023

Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02148

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share. Current

distribution % Breakdown of

current distribution Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date % Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date Net Investment Income $ 0.00687 32% $ 0.02047 32% Net Realized ST Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Net Realized LT Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source 0.01461 68% 0.04350 68% Total (per common share) $ 0.02148 100% $ 0.06397 100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 12-31-2022 1.49% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 12-31-2022 8.56% Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 12-31-2022 2.53% Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 12-31-2022 2.13%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Distribution period: January 2023

Distribution amount per share: $ 0.03314

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share. Current

distribution % Breakdown

of current distribution Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date % Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date Net Investment Income $ 0.00000 0% $ 0.00000 0% Net Realized ST Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Net Realized LT Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source 0.03314 100% 0.09671 100% Total (per common share) $ 0.03314 100% $ 0.09671 100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 12-31-2022 2.61% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 12-31-2022 8.13% Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 12-31-2022 4.82% Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 12-31-2022 1.98%

MFS Special Value Trust

Distribution period: January 2023

Distribution amount per share: $ 0.03788

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share. Current

distribution % Breakdown

of current distribution Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date % Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date Net Investment Income $ 0.00985 26% $ 0.03570 32% Net Realized ST Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Net Realized LT Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.02008 18% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source 0.02803 74% 0.05577 50% Total (per common share) $ 0.03788 100% $ 0.11155 100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 12-31-2022 4.01% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as 12-31-2022 10.12% Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 12-31-2022 2.85% Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 12-31-2022 2.48%

The above funds have adopted a managed distribution plan. Under a managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available monthly, the fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital to maintain its managed distribution level. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of the fund’s distributions or from the terms of the fund’s managed distribution plan.

The Board of the fund may amend the terms of the plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to the fund's shareholders. The amendment or termination of a plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board. With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying press release which will provide detailed information regarding the amount and estimated composition of the distribution and other related information.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported above are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the fund’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The fund may at times distribute more than its net investment income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all the money that shareholders invested in the fund is paid back to them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect a fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. Any such returns of capital will decrease the fund's total assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the fund's expense ratio. In addition, to make the level of distributions called for under its plan, the fund may have to sell portfolio securities at a less than opportune time.

About MFS Investment Management

In 1924, MFS launched the first US open-end mutual fund, opening the door to the markets for millions of everyday investors. Today, as a full-service global investment manager serving financial advisors, intermediaries and institutional clients, MFS still serves a single purpose: to create long-term value for clients by allocating capital responsibly. That takes our powerful investment approach combining collective expertise, thoughtful risk management and long-term discipline. Supported by our culture of shared values and collaboration, our teams of diverse thinkers actively debate ideas and assess material risks to uncover what we believe are the best investment opportunities in the market. As of December 31, 2022, MFS manages US$547.9 billion in assets on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide. Please visit mfs.com for more information.

The Funds are closed-end Funds. Common shares of the Funds are only available for purchase/sale on the NYSE at the current market price. Shares may trade at a discount to NAV.

