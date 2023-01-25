HENDLEY & CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 3308 ZANESVILLE, OH 43702

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $225.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(8.43%), AAPL(6.17%), and MSFT(6.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HENDLEY & CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HENDLEY & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:PSX by 30,503 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.29.

On 01/25/2023, Phillips 66 traded for a price of $107.01 per share and a market cap of $50.58Bil. The stock has returned 34.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phillips 66 has a price-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

HENDLEY & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:AZO by 1,061 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2416.82.

On 01/25/2023, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2341.56 per share and a market cap of $43.94Bil. The stock has returned 18.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, HENDLEY & CO INC bought 18,542 shares of NYSE:COP for a total holding of 75,174. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.55.

On 01/25/2023, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $118.81 per share and a market cap of $148.05Bil. The stock has returned 47.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

HENDLEY & CO INC reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 4,476 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $488.67.

On 01/25/2023, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $492.11 per share and a market cap of $218.36Bil. The stock has returned 1.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-book ratio of 10.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

HENDLEY & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CTRA by 72,775 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.58.

On 01/25/2023, Coterra Energy Inc traded for a price of $25.2 per share and a market cap of $19.87Bil. The stock has returned 37.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.