Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 100 stocks valued at a total of $256.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.44%), MSFT(2.87%), and JPM(2.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought 1,535 shares of NYSE:APD for a total holding of 2,502. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $281.79.

On 01/25/2023, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $313.34 per share and a market cap of $69.56Bil. The stock has returned 13.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-book ratio of 5.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.43 and a price-sales ratio of 5.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 1,160 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.56.

On 01/25/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $346.39 per share and a market cap of $329.13Bil. The stock has returned 45.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-book ratio of 32.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.93 and a price-sales ratio of 10.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 3,902 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.14.

On 01/25/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $113.81 per share and a market cap of $468.70Bil. The stock has returned 61.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-book ratio of 2.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 46.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought 1,572 shares of NYSE:TFX for a total holding of 15,377. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.63.

On 01/25/2023, Teleflex Inc traded for a price of $235.62 per share and a market cap of $11.05Bil. The stock has returned -25.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teleflex Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-book ratio of 2.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought 4,442 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 33,338. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/25/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $96.31999999999999 per share and a market cap of $982.62Bil. The stock has returned -33.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.37, a price-book ratio of 7.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

