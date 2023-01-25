Paradiem, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $271.00Mil. The top holdings were JPM(2.84%), AAPL(2.57%), and ISMD(2.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Paradiem, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 44,375 shares in NYSE:INGR, giving the stock a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.23 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Ingredion Inc traded for a price of $101.34 per share and a market cap of $6.64Bil. The stock has returned 7.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ingredion Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 21,405-share investment in NYSE:LOW. Previously, the stock had a 1.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $199.87 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $206.41 per share and a market cap of $124.82Bil. The stock has returned -9.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 41,706 shares in NAS:PCAR, giving the stock a 1.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.98999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, PACCAR Inc traded for a price of $111.08 per share and a market cap of $38.63Bil. The stock has returned 23.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PACCAR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 148.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 48,683-share investment in NYSE:SYY. Previously, the stock had a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.79000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $78.11 per share and a market cap of $39.58Bil. The stock has returned 3.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-book ratio of 35.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 409,389 shares in NAS:DCGO, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.390000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, DocGo Inc traded for a price of $9.300000000000001 per share and a market cap of $952.43Mil. The stock has returned 39.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DocGo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

