Stonegate Investment Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 302 stocks valued at a total of $2.32Bil. The top holdings were CVX(5.85%), AAPL(5.81%), and MSFT(4.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stonegate Investment Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Stonegate Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LMT by 71,785 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $464.67.

On 01/25/2023, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $449.23 per share and a market cap of $117.73Bil. The stock has returned 23.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-book ratio of 9.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 492,976-share investment in NYSE:TWTR. Previously, the stock had a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.72 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Stonegate Investment Group, LLC bought 105,540 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 304,056. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.66.

On 01/25/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $223.89 per share and a market cap of $474.11Bil. The stock has returned 11.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-book ratio of 13.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.50 and a price-sales ratio of 16.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Stonegate Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 68,993 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $319.83.

On 01/25/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $361.32 per share and a market cap of $165.41Bil. The stock has returned -30.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-book ratio of 11.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.74 and a price-sales ratio of 9.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Stonegate Investment Group, LLC bought 30,445 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 69,653. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $401.96 per share and a market cap of $301.89Bil. The stock has returned -7.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

