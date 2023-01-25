Spartan Fund Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 410 stocks valued at a total of $277.00Mil. The top holdings were LOKM(2.07%), ATMVU(1.82%), and THCP(1.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 500,000 shares in NAS:ATMVU, giving the stock a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.08 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, AlphaVest Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.23 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought 340,940 shares of NAS:ARTE for a total holding of 411,248. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.02.

On 01/25/2023, Artemis Strategic Investment Corp traded for a price of $10.22 per share and a market cap of $257.10Mil. The stock has returned 3.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-book ratio of 1.29 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -42.54.

The guru sold out of their 383,036-share investment in NYSE:FLME. Previously, the stock had a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.98 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Flame Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.13 per share and a market cap of $364.05Mil. The stock has returned 4.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Flame Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 85.13, a price-book ratio of 1.28 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -127.64.

During the quarter, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought 306,336 shares of NAS:DGNU for a total holding of 356,362. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.85.

On 01/25/2023, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III traded for a price of $9.9 per share and a market cap of $532.96Mil. The stock has returned 1.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III has a price-earnings ratio of 73.88, a price-book ratio of 1.29 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.13.

The guru sold out of their 365,500-share investment in NAS:SPTK. Previously, the stock had a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.98 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, SportsTek Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.15 per share and a market cap of $218.86Mil. The stock has returned 4.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SportsTek Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-book ratio of 1.32 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -164.26.

