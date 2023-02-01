January 24, 2023 | Source: Brilliant Acquisition Corporation

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Acquisition Corporation (“Brilliant”) announced today that it has extended the period of time it will have to consummate its initial business combination by a further one month, or until February 23, 2023. In connection with the extension, Nukkleus, Inc. (“Nukkleus”) has deposited $21,350 in Brilliant’s trust account, representing $0.0525 per public ordinary share of Brilliant currently outstanding, as additional interest on the proceeds in the trust account. The extension was approved by Brilliant’s shareholders on January 19, 2023. The shareholder approval also permits Brilliant to further extend Brilliant’s initial business combination deadline on a monthly basis up to a further two months, or until April 23, 2023. Nukkleus will deposit an additional $32,500 in the trust account for any such additional monthly extension, representing $0.08 per public ordinary share of Brilliant outstanding.

The purpose of the extension is to permit sufficient time for Brilliant to consummate its previously announced proposed business combination with Nukkleus. For a summary of the material terms of the proposed business combination, please see Brilliant’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 23, 2022 and Nukkleus’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 initially filed on April 15, 2022 (as amended to date), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the announcement of the proposed business combination.

About Brilliant Acquisition Corp.

Brilliant ( BRLI) is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

