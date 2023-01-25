Verde Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $209.00Mil. The top holdings were MOAT(18.15%), ESGV(14.99%), and IJH(8.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Verde Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Verde Capital Management bought 520,085 shares of ARCA:FNDF for a total holding of 602,692. The trade had a 7.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.66.

On 01/25/2023, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $31.45 per share and a market cap of $9.23Bil. The stock has returned -0.35% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.02.

Verde Capital Management reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 380,824 shares. The trade had a 6.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.54 per share and a market cap of $108.97Bil. The stock has returned -4.11% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

Verde Capital Management reduced their investment in BATS:ESGV by 37,212 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.44.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF traded for a price of $69.69 per share and a market cap of $5.99Bil. The stock has returned -11.52% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a price-book ratio of 3.64.

During the quarter, Verde Capital Management bought 46,390 shares of BATS:HEFA for a total holding of 323,643. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.74.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $28.91 per share and a market cap of $3.07Bil. The stock has returned 5.78% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

Verde Capital Management reduced their investment in ARCA:IJH by 4,658 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.73.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $257.1 per share and a market cap of $67.73Bil. The stock has returned -0.68% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

