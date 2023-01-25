Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $856.00Mil. The top holdings were AEP(14.38%), AEE(13.35%), and DUK(12.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd bought 247,410 shares of NYSE:CCI for a total holding of 749,308. The trade had a 3.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.23.

On 01/25/2023, Crown Castle Inc traded for a price of $145.31 per share and a market cap of $62.93Bil. The stock has returned -17.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-book ratio of 8.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.77 and a price-sales ratio of 9.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:WMB by 634,380 shares. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.56.

On 01/25/2023, Williams Companies Inc traded for a price of $31.44 per share and a market cap of $38.30Bil. The stock has returned 17.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Williams Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-book ratio of 3.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd bought 137,110 shares of NYSE:DUK for a total holding of 1,027,290. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.98999999999999.

On 01/25/2023, Duke Energy Corp traded for a price of $101.37 per share and a market cap of $78.06Bil. The stock has returned 2.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd bought 125,080 shares of NAS:AEP for a total holding of 1,296,540. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.03.

On 01/25/2023, American Electric Power Co Inc traded for a price of $92.7 per share and a market cap of $47.64Bil. The stock has returned 7.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Electric Power Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd bought 173,050 shares of NYSE:EIX for a total holding of 639,280. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.37.

On 01/25/2023, Edison International traded for a price of $67.81999999999999 per share and a market cap of $25.90Bil. The stock has returned 13.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edison International has a price-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

