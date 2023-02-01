BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced the acquisition of Smith’s Tree Care, Inc., a leading tree care service provider, based in Newport News, Va. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Smith%26rsquo%3Bs+Tree+Care, founded in 2005 by Dave Smith, provides a host of services, including tree care, tree trimming and pruning, tree removal, and stump grinding. The addition of Smith’s Tree Care complements and strengthens BrightView’s existing tree care services expertise in the greater Hampton Roads marketplace.

“The acquisition of Smith’s Tree Care in a solid market, like Hampton Roads, further reinforces our strong-on-strong M&A strategy,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and CEO. “Dave’s and Uwe Troxler’s hard work over the past 17 years has elevated Smith’s Tree Care to one of the market’s top tree service companies. We’re excited to welcome them to the BrightView Tree Care Services family as we work together to provide exceptional quality service and continue to position ourselves as the region’s preferred commercial tree care provider.”

“Smith’s Tree Care has had the pleasure of serving the Hampton Roads community and providing best-in-class tree care service, for nearly 20 years,” said Smith. “As we looked to the future, combining forces with BrightView was a logical next step that puts us in the best position to expand and grow the business. I’m forever grateful for the dedication of our talented arborists and tree experts and am certain they will continue to thrive as valued members of the BrightView family.”

