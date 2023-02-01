embecta opens new global headquarters in Parsippany, N.J.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) ( EMBC), one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world following its April 1, 2022, spinoff from Becton, Dickinson and Company (“BD”), today held a grand opening ceremony at its new global headquarters office at 300 Kimball Drive, Suite 300, in Parsippany, N.J. The site will be home to members of the leadership team, global support functions and the North America commercial organization. embecta has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide.

“With a number of our employees currently making their homes in New Jersey, the ability to tap into one of the nation’s most significant concentrations of highly-educated, experienced medical technology talent, and easy access to international airports and interstate highways, we see Parsippany as the ideal location to establish our worldwide headquarters,” said Devdatt (Dev) Kurdikar, president and chief executive officer, embecta. “We are a new company, but our roots in New Jersey go back nearly 100 years when, as part of BD, we developed the first dedicated insulin syringe in 1924. We’re looking forward to advancing that legacy as we continue to develop and provide solutions that make life better for people living with diabetes.”

The 55,600-square-foot office suite is designed to give employees the tools and flexibility they need to collaborate both in-person and on a global scale as they work with geographically dispersed teams to meet the needs of customers in over 100 countries. In addition to ample open workspace, the suite features numerous spaces for collaboration with the latest video conferencing technology, huddle rooms, and reservable private spaces, as well as a showroom for product demonstrations and on-site customer meetings. CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, has been embecta’s partner in choosing, designing and building out the office.

“We’re pleased that embecta has chosen to make a long-term commitment to New Jersey, adding to the roster of life sciences and medical technology companies that make the core of the Garden State’s innovation economy,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “Diabetes is one of the world’s most pressing health care issues, with an enormous cost burden and a societal impact that extends to friends, loved ones and caregivers. embecta’s vision of a life unlimited by diabetes is closely aligned with our own efforts to invest in, and expand, the state’s public health infrastructure.”

About embecta
embecta is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com, the content of which is not a part of this press release.

CONTACTS

Investors:
Pravesh Khandelwal
VP, Head of Investor Relations
551-264-6547
Contact IR

Media:
Christian Glazar
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
908-821-6922
Contact Media Relations

ti?nf=ODczNTgxOSM1MzcyNDY3IzIyNDQ1Njk=
Embecta-Corp-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.