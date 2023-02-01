KORU Medical Systems Announces Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Prefilled Syringe Development Agreement

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical”), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous drug delivery systems that improve quality of life for patients, today announced a development agreement with a pharmaceutical manufacturer of subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapy (SCIg) to develop and seek regulatory approval of the Freedom Infusion System with an SCIg prefilled syringe.

“As KORU Medical looks to simplify subcutaneous drug delivery for patients in the home, we are excited to partner with another major pharmaceutical company to further innovate our Freedom Infusion System™ for use with their prefilled syringes. Patients prefer prefilled syringes as they simplify the challenging task of transferring medication from vials,” said Linda Tharby, KORU Medical’s President and CEO. “The Freedom Infusion System is the only infusion system approved for prefilled syringes, and we are excited by the opportunity to expand the number of prefilled subcutaneous therapies that are FDA approved for our innovative infusion system.”

The agreement provides for KORU Medical to develop an adaptation to its Freedom Infusion System to enable an SCIg prefilled syringe to be usable by patients globally and seek regulatory authorization for adaptation. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About KORU Medical

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous drug delivery systems that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will" and “seek” and include without limitation the success and potential benefits of the Freedom System adaptation. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, whether KORU Medical can successfully develop and obtain regulatory approval for the adaptation and those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.korumedical.com%2Finvestors. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of January 25, 2023 and based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230125005261r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005261/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.