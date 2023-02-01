CEMEX Contributes to Circular Economy With Launch of Its Regenera Waste Management Business

46 minutes ago
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) announced today the launch of Regenera, a business that provides circularity solutions, including reception, management, recycling, and coprocessing of waste. Regenera leverages CEMEX’s global footprint and the ability of its production processes to use non-recyclable refuse and industrial byproducts as more sustainable substitutes for fossil fuels and natural raw materials.

Regenera aims to serve a diverse client base which includes industrial, manufacturing, and waste collection companies, NGOs, and governments. Regenera provides sustainable solutions for three major waste streams: municipal and industrial, construction, demolition, and excavation (CDEW), and industrial byproducts. Regenera is present in CEMEX’s four regions: Mexico, the US, Europe the Middle East and Asia, and South-Central America and the Caribbean.

“The building materials industry can be a major contributor to a more circular society, and its role in sustainably disposing of waste and byproducts is key to a greener economy,” said Fernando A. González, CEO of CEMEX. “CEMEX has over 20 years of experience managing and utilizing alternative fuels and raw materials, Regenera is the natural evolution of this experience and an important avenue for revenue generation through sustainable businesses.”

Regenera is actively working on several major projects and partnerships throughout the world:

  • In Mexico, Renegera, formerly known as Pro Ambiente, has a long track record of helping public and private partners manage several waste streams, processing almost two million tons per year. Regenera is working with the government of Mexico City on its “Zero Waste Plan”, turning the city’s refuse into fuels, thereby reducing the amount sent to landfills. In Queretero, Regenera processes over 80% of the urban solid waste generated in the city.
  • In Colombia, Regenera has signed an agreement to work with Tetrapak, a leading global food processing and packaging solutions company. Regenera will receive and separate multilayer cartons at its facility and returns those that can be reused or recycled to Tetrapak. Additionally, through its recently launched Circularity Center located in Bogotá, Regenera collected over 1.5 million cubic meters of CDEW for the generation of recycled aggregates.
  • In France, Regenera operates a multiservice dock located in an industrial harbor in Paris offering a wide range of circular economy services to the construction industry. The company receives a variety of materials, including construction debris, excavated material and inert soil, which it sorts, processes, and transforms into recycled aggregates or organic material used to restore quarries.
  • In Egypt, Regenera has signed a three-year agreement with the NGO Very Nile to support waste removal efforts from the Nile River. The recovered non-recyclable materials will be used to substitute fossil fuels at CEMEX’s Assiut cement plant.

Regenera is part of CEMEX’s growing Urbanization Solutions business. Urbanization Solutions have been a highlight of CEMEX’s recent performance. In its third quarter 2022 report, the CEMEX announced double-digit growth in both sales and EBITDA for this business.

CEMEX (NYSE: CX) is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. CEMEX is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. CEMEX is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. CEMEX offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. CEMEX intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect CEMEX’s current expectations and projections about future events based on CEMEX’s knowledge of present facts and circumstances and assumptions about future events, as well as CEMEX’s current plans based on such facts and circumstances. These statements necessarily involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from CEMEX’s expectations, including, among others, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions discussed in CEMEX's most recent annual report and detailed from time to time in CEMEX’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are incorporated herein by reference, which if materialized could ultimately lead to CEMEX, including its Regenera business, not reaching the results or having the effects stated in this press release. These factors may be revised or supplemented, but CEMEX is not under, and expressly disclaims, any obligation to update or correct this press release or any forward-looking statement contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any or all of CEMEX’s forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate. Accordingly, undue reliance on forward-looking statements should not be placed, as such forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. The content of this press release is for informational purposes only, and you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.

