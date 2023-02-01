Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, announced that Braskem America has received International Sustainability & Carbon PLUS (ISCC PLUS) certification for all five of its polypropylene (PP) manufacturing facilities in the United States.

Mark Nikolich, Chief Executive Officer of Braskem America, commented, “Achieving ISCC PLUS certifications for Braskem U.S. production facilities reflects a major milestone around our continued progress in advancing our vision for a carbon-neutral circular economy. ISCC PLUS certification is a critical step in Braskem’s transition to increase the use of both recycled and renewable feedstocks and the production of more sustainable PP for our clients utilizing the mass balance chain of custody.”

ISCC is a globally leading certification system that provides transparency and traceability for sustainable feedstocks along the entire supply chain and is already well-recognized by many stakeholders in the plastics industry. For companies using the mass balance approach, ISCC PLUS certification verifies that the mass balance accounting follows predefined and transparent rules. ISCC PLUS certification also provides traceability along the supply chain and verifies that all feedstocks meet environmental and social standards.

Certification of Braskem’s U.S. manufacturing sites demonstrates the company’s implementation of robust processes that verify mass balance accounting compliant with the ISCC PLUS standard. Braskem America will now be able to accelerate the production and sale of certified circular and bio-attributed PP solutions to its clients.

Braskem America’s U.S. production facilities awarded ISCC PLUS certification include:

Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania

Kenova, West Virginia

LaPorte, Texas

Oyster Creek, Texas

Seadrift, Texas

Braskem first received ISCC PLUS trading certification in 2021 which first allowed the company to sell its sustainable products to the market. Braskem has clearly stated targets for growing the company's recycled content product portfolio to sales of 300,000 tons by 2025 and 1 million tons by 2030. Braskem’s transition to a circular economy is deeply rooted in mechanical and advanced recycling solutions. By engaging and investing in partnership with other value-chain players Braskem is strengthening mechanical and advanced recycling, overcoming barriers, and ensuring the increased production of high-quality recycled material. All these initiatives are aligned with Braskem's feedstock diversification strategy and its macro goals of expanding the circular economy concept in the plastics chain and becoming a carbon-neutral company by 2050.

INTERNATIONAL SUSTAINABILITY & CARBON CERTIFICATION PLUS (ISCC)

ISCC is a globally applicable sustainability certification system and covers all sustainable feedstocks, including agricultural and forestry biomass, bio-based and circular materials and renewables. Certification under the ISCC standard assures a fully transparent and deforestation-free supply chain and the protection of land with high biodiversity value and high carbon stock. The ISCC standard complies with human, labor and land rights, as well as good management practices. Furthermore, ISCC provides the methodology, rules, and guidelines for calculating and verifying greenhouse gas emissions and emission reductions.

For more information, visit www.iscc-system.org.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented toward people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company’s almost 9,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people’s lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, and exports its products to clients in more than 70 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with five production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com%2Fusa.

