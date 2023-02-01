PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) today announced the appointment of Donald Kohler as President, Calvin Klein Americas. Kohler will join the company on March 13, 2023, to lead the regional Calvin Klein business, and will report to Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH Corp.

Kohler joins PVH and Calvin Klein with three decades of retail leadership experience. Over the past 15 years, he has led the Americas region for global brands including Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo and Diesel. His expertise spans direct-to-consumer and third-party driven business models including owned and operated retail, wholesale, franchise and licensing, and e-commerce across the luxury, premium and specialty segments.

Mr. Larsson said, “As we continue to build the right team to execute our PVH+ Plan, I am excited to have a strong operator like Donald join PVH to lead our Calvin Klein business in the Americas. His unique experience as one of the key leaders responsible for the successful transformation of Burberry globally and in North America, together with his broad sector experience, will be critical in helping us connect Calvin Klein closer to the consumer in the Americas than any time before. Donald has deep operational experience in critical areas such as product, consumer engagement, and omni-channel marketplace execution. He will be an important business partner to Eva Serrano and her Global Calvin Klein brand team, and they will work closely together to unlock the full potential of Calvin Klein in the Americas.

Mr. Kohler said, "I'm thrilled to join PVH’s leadership for the Americas at such a pivotal moment for the company. Iconic global brands like Calvin Klein are rare, and to be part of creating Calvin Klein’s next chapter of growth here in the Americas is a career-defining opportunity. I look forward to working with Stefan, Eva and the Calvin Klein teams to deliver for our consumers who have a deep love for the Calvin Klein brand.”

Mr. Larsson added, “We continue to put the pieces in place to execute the PVH+ Plan, and I’m pleased with our progress in building the team to drive long-term growth and value creation. With Eva and Donald providing brand and regional leadership for Calvin Klein, we will redouble our efforts to unlock our opportunity in the Americas and the full power of our iconic brands around the globe. We are in process of identifying a strong regional leader for TOMMY HILFIGER in the Americas to help complete the team to revitalize every aspect of our business in this region.”

Mr. Kohler has a Bachelor of Arts, Economics, from the University of Redlands and sits on the Global Business Advisory Board for the university. He also serves as an Executive Advisor and Mentor with RAISEfashion, a non-profit network of fashion industry leaders providing pro bono consulting to BIPOC-owned brands and individuals.

