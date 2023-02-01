NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (:VNO) and Rudin announced today that they have completed the previously announced transactions with Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC (“ Citadel ”) and with an affiliate of Kenneth C. Griffin, Citadel’s Founder and CEO, relating to 350 Park Avenue and 40 East 52nd Street. All third-party approvals have been obtained and the master lease and other agreements are effective.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is the preeminent owner, manager and developer of Office and Retail assets. Vornado’s portfolio is concentrated in the nation’s key market, New York City, along with premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability. The Company owns and manages over 26 million square feet of LEED certified buildings.

About Rudin

The Rudin family controls one of the largest privately owned real estate companies in New York City. Founded in 1925 by Samuel Rudin and his siblings, and now led by the third and fourth generations, Rudin oversees the daily operations of 33 properties in New York City. The portfolio is comprised of 17 residential buildings totaling 4.7 million square feet and 16 commercial office buildings totaling 10.5 million square feet.

