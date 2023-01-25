CHUBBIES SIGNS PRO FOOTBALL TIGHT END GEORGE KITTLE AS BRAND PARTNER AND COLLABORATOR

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023

Partnership To Include Limited Edition Collections
Inspired And Co-Designed By Kittle

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubbies, the weekend-centric lifestyle apparel brand, today announced a partnership with American football tight end, George Kittle. A longtime fan of the brand, Kittle was a perfect fit for the company known for bringing short shorts and bold prints back into men's fashion.

A dream team over a decade in the making, Kittle has been sporting Chubbies since he was in college. The partnership will give Kittle the chance to bring his creative energy into the design space. Kittle will co-design limited edition pieces to be released in small drops throughout the partnership, including sport shorts, graphic tees, polos, swim trunks and more. From his favorite colors and cartoons to his family and fashion inspiration, each piece will be a true reflection of Kittle.

"I've been a fan of Chubbies for a long time. The 'Mericas were the first shorts I put in rotation," said Kittle. "Chubbies is known for their wild prints, and brings an element of fun to everything they do, which is something I try to do too. No matter what I'm doing, I'm just trying to have a good time and share that with others."

Chubbies takes a distinctive approach to men's fashion, creating casual apparel with great fit and fun prints that can take customers from the workday, to the weekend, and everywhere in between. The George Kittle x Chubbies Limited Edition Collections will be no exception, giving fans something to look forward to well after their fantasy season is over.

"We're so excited to be partnering with George. With his unique style, charismatic personality, and ability to bring the fun with everything he does, he's truly a 'one of one.' He's the perfect fit for the Chubbies family," said Rainer Castillo, Co-Founder and President of Chubbies.

The first collection is set to drop Summer 2023. In the meantime, fans can shop Kittle's favorite Chubbies styles online at www.chubbiesshorts.com/pages/george-kittle and in stores today.

About Chubbies:
Chubbies, an apparel lifestyle brand within the Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) portfolio, is best known for the resurgence of short shorts in men's fashion with their interpretation of the classic 4" and 5.5" inseam. Through their iconic styles and bold prints, Chubbies creates high-quality everyday apparel that brings a fun and unique twist to swim, sport, and casual wear. Shop Chubbies online at chubbies.com, or in their retail stores in Atlanta, GA, Charleston, SC, Houston, TX, Tampa, FL, and Miramar Beach, FL.

