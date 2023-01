Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) will release its results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after close of markets.

A conference call to review the results will be webcast live on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. To access the webcast click+here.

