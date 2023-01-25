K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 230 stocks valued at a total of $511.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.59%), MSFT(3.37%), and BRK.B(2.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 131,345 shares in NYSE:RBA, giving the stock a 2.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.23 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc traded for a price of $57.69 per share and a market cap of $6.40Bil. The stock has returned -2.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-book ratio of 5.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought 58,400 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 87,687. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 01/25/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $105.25 per share and a market cap of $191.93Bil. The stock has returned -23.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought 34,998 shares of NYSE:WCN for a total holding of 39,085. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.01.

On 01/25/2023, Waste Connections Inc traded for a price of $129.81 per share and a market cap of $33.39Bil. The stock has returned 7.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Connections Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-book ratio of 4.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought 44,900 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 55,104. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.37.

On 01/25/2023, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $106.32 per share and a market cap of $122.03Bil. The stock has returned 11.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.90 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 40,008 shares in NYSE:PM, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.37 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $103.79 per share and a market cap of $160.90Bil. The stock has returned 6.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.26 and a price-sales ratio of 5.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

