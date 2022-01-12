CBL Properties ( NYSE:CBL, Financial) today announced tax reporting (Federal 1099) information for the 2022 distributions on its Common stock.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., Common Stock

CUSIP# 124830-878

NYSE: CBL

Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share 2022

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividends (Box 1A) 2022

Capital Gain

Distribution

(Box 2A) 2022

Non-

Dividend

Distribution

(ROC)

(Box 3) Section

199A

Dividends

(Box 5) (1) 07/11/2022 07/20/2022 $0.25 $0.2464513 $0.0035487 $0.000000 $0.2464513 09/15/2022 09/30/2022 $0.25 $0.2464513 $0.0035487 $0.000000 $0.2464513 12/1/2022 12/30/2022 $0.25 $0.2464513 $0.0035487 $0.000000 $0.2464513 12/12/2022 01/18/2023 $2.20 $2.1687712 $0.0312288 $0.000000 $2.1687712 Totals $2.95 $2.9081251 $0.0418749 $0.000000 $2.9081251 Percentage 98.581% 1.419% 0.00% 98.581%

(1) Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible taxpayers. Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.

No Alternative Minimum Taxable Income adjustment is included in the current year for the recipients of the above distributions.

None of the dividends above represent “qualified dividend income” and, therefore, are not eligible for reduced rates.

Section 1061 Disclosure

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), CBL Properties is disclosing below two additional amounts related to the capital gain dividends reported in Form 1099-DIV Box 2a, Total Capital Gain Distr. for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Record

Date Payable

Date Section 1061

One-Year

Amount

Disclosure Section 1061

Three-Year

Amount

Disclosure 07/11/2022 07/20/2022 $0.0035487 $0.0035487 09/15/2022 09/30/2022 $0.0035487 $0.0035487 12/1/2022 12/30/2022 $0.0035487 $0.0035487 12/12/2022 01/18/2023 $0.0312288 $0.0312288 Totals $0.0418749 $0.0418749 Percentage (1) 100.00% 100.00%

(1) Represents the percentage of the amount reported in Box 2a applicable to the One-Year and Three-Year amounts.

Supplementary Information for Non-U.S. Shareholders:

Record

Date Payable

Date Section 897

Ordinary

Dividends

(Box 2E) (1) Section 897

Capital Gain

(Box 2F) (1) 07/11/2022 07/20/2022 $0.0225648 $0.0035487 09/15/2022 09/30/2022 $0.0225648 $0.0035487 12/1/2022 12/30/2022 $0.0225648 $0.0035487 12/12/2022 01/18/2023 $0.1985696 $0.0312288 Totals $0.2662640 $0.0418749

(1) Amounts represent the amount per share to be reported in Box 2E and 2F on Form 1099-DIV.

This information represents FINAL income allocations.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 94 properties totaling 58.5 million square feet across 22 states, including 56 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

Information included herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005583/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership