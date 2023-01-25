Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 282 stocks valued at a total of $1.32Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.95%), MSFT(5.43%), and JNJ(2.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 672,310 shares. The trade had a 2.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.86.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.5733 per share and a market cap of $8.62Bil. The stock has returned 1.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 267,188 shares in ARCA:AGG, giving the stock a 1.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.39 per share and a market cap of $86.84Bil. The stock has returned -8.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 244,687 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.05.

On 01/25/2023, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $80.47 per share and a market cap of $107.04Bil. The stock has returned -20.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MET by 251,655 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.63.

On 01/25/2023, MetLife Inc traded for a price of $70.765 per share and a market cap of $55.52Bil. The stock has returned 10.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MetLife Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BBY by 202,201 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.61.

On 01/25/2023, Best Buy Co Inc traded for a price of $81.73 per share and a market cap of $18.08Bil. The stock has returned -13.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Best Buy Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-book ratio of 6.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

