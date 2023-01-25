Cascades launches new eco-friendly packaging for fresh fruits and vegetables

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 25, 2023

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades is proud to announce the launch of a new closed basket made of recycled and recyclable corrugated cardboard for the produce sector. An alternative to food packaging that is difficult to recycle, this new product is the latest addition to Cascades' line of eco-friendly packaging.

Cascades_Inc__Cascades_launches_new_eco_friendly_packaging_for_f.jpg

Designed using recognized eco-design principles, this product is in keeping with a circular economy approach. By using recycled corrugated cardboard in its design, Cascades is supporting its customers efforts to reduce their environmental impact while meeting consumer demand for increasingly eco–friendly packaging.

The result of the expertise and work of a multidisciplinary team, the innovative design allows for flat shipping, thereby reducing transportation costs and the need for storage space. A mounting jig, designed specifically for both basket formats (2l and 3l), will also speed up and simplify operations for producers.

The multiple customization options offer a competitive advantage and will make produce brands stand out on the shelf with high-quality flexographic, lithographic and digital printing options.

"This new corrugated basket for fresh fruits and vegetables reiterates our commitment to offer innovative products that meet the highest standards of environmental responsibility. This launch is also in line with the commitment we made in our Sustainability Action Plan to ensure that 100% of our packaging is recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030," said Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades.

The closed corrugated basket for fresh fruits and vegetables recently pre-qualified for the How2Recycle program, making it easier for producers to obtain certification.

The basket has already made its mark in prestigious food industry competitions. It was a finalist in the Sustainable Design category for the 2023 PAC Global Awards, for the Prix Innovation en alimentation 2022, which is awarded by the Conseil de la transformation alimentaire du Québec, as well as the Grands Prix DUX 2023, eco-packaging initiatives.

For more information about the product, visit cascades.com.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 talents across a network close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

favicon.png?sn=MO96455&sd=2023-01-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-launches-new-eco-friendly-packaging-for-fresh-fruits-and-vegetables-301730589.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO96455&Transmission_Id=202301251103PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO96455&DateId=20230125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.