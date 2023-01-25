Oldfield Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $567.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(23.03%), SSNC(17.18%), and C(16.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oldfield Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Oldfield Partners LLP bought 636,500 shares of NAS:SSNC for a total holding of 1,870,000. The trade had a 5.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.68.

On 01/25/2023, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $57.39 per share and a market cap of $14.46Bil. The stock has returned -24.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-book ratio of 2.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:HPE by 2,069,900 shares. The trade had a 4.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.74.

On 01/25/2023, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co traded for a price of $16.035 per share and a market cap of $20.55Bil. The stock has returned 3.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:TLK by 198,600 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.98.

On 01/25/2023, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk traded for a price of $25.65 per share and a market cap of $25.41Bil. The stock has returned -14.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk has a price-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-book ratio of 3.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Oldfield Partners LLP bought 340,500 shares of NYSE:INFY for a total holding of 902,298. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.61.

On 01/25/2023, Infosys Ltd traded for a price of $18.665 per share and a market cap of $78.40Bil. The stock has returned -14.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Infosys Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-book ratio of 8.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.51 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:TKC by 969,200 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.92.

On 01/25/2023, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS traded for a price of $5.425 per share and a market cap of $4.74Bil. The stock has returned 59.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a price-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-book ratio of 3.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

