BONNESS ENTERPRISES INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3148 DUMBARTON STREET, N.W. WASHINGTON, DC 20007

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $213.00Mil. The top holdings were PGR(35.02%), SYK(7.86%), and MSFT(5.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BONNESS ENTERPRISES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BONNESS ENTERPRISES INC bought 49,611 shares of NYSE:PHG for a total holding of 97,229. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.08.

On 01/25/2023, Koninklijke Philips NV traded for a price of $16.805 per share and a market cap of $14.88Bil. The stock has returned -46.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Koninklijke Philips NV has a price-book ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 66,200-share investment in NYSE:HLN. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.8 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Haleon PLC traded for a price of $7.915 per share and a market cap of $36.55Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Haleon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

BONNESS ENTERPRISES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:SYK by 36 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $226.93.

On 01/25/2023, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $253.49 per share and a market cap of $95.93Bil. The stock has returned 2.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-book ratio of 5.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.16 and a price-sales ratio of 5.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BONNESS ENTERPRISES INC bought 35,500 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 129,950. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 01/25/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $29.84 per share and a market cap of $123.15Bil. The stock has returned -38.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

BONNESS ENTERPRISES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:KO by 1,000 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.17.

On 01/25/2023, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $60.62 per share and a market cap of $262.15Bil. The stock has returned 4.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-book ratio of 11.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.36 and a price-sales ratio of 6.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

