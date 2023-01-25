HAVENS ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $39.00Mil. The top holdings were COWN(8.84%), UMPQ(6.84%), and TSEM(6.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HAVENS ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 81,000 shares in NYSE:RTO, giving the stock a 6.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.57 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Rentokil Initial PLC traded for a price of $31.15 per share and a market cap of $15.70Bil. The stock has returned -10.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rentokil Initial PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-book ratio of 6.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 21,000 shares in NAS:HZNP, giving the stock a 6.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.06 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Horizon Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $113.05 per share and a market cap of $25.82Bil. The stock has returned 30.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-book ratio of 5.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.71 and a price-sales ratio of 7.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 75,000-share investment in NAS:CCXI. Previously, the stock had a 5.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.92 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, ChemoCentryx Inc traded for a price of $51.99 per share and a market cap of $3.74Bil. The stock has returned 49.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ChemoCentryx Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.52 and a price-sales ratio of 98.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 99,200-share investment in NYSE:TMX. Previously, the stock had a 5.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.97 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Terminix Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $37.87 per share and a market cap of $4.60Bil. The stock has returned -5.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Terminix Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.45, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 4,400-share investment in NYSE:Y. Previously, the stock had a 5.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $843.86 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $847.79 per share and a market cap of $11.41Bil. The stock has returned 27.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

