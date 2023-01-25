SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 136 stocks valued at a total of $943.00Mil. The top holdings were WAT(3.72%), AAPL(3.31%), and SYK(2.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI’s top five trades of the quarter.

SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI reduced their investment in NYSE:AFL by 32,234 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.95.

On 01/25/2023, Aflac Inc traded for a price of $73.09 per share and a market cap of $45.45Bil. The stock has returned 20.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aflac Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI bought 7,753 shares of NAS:ALGN for a total holding of 28,950. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $200.17.

On 01/25/2023, Align Technology Inc traded for a price of $252.08 per share and a market cap of $19.69Bil. The stock has returned -46.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Align Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-book ratio of 5.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.51 and a price-sales ratio of 5.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 8,748 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/25/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $141.86 per share and a market cap of $2,246.53Bil. The stock has returned -10.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-book ratio of 44.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.49 and a price-sales ratio of 5.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI reduced their investment in NAS:ADP by 4,610 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $245.52.

On 01/25/2023, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $228.01 per share and a market cap of $94.58Bil. The stock has returned 7.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-book ratio of 36.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.31 and a price-sales ratio of 5.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI reduced their investment in NYSE:CMP by 26,705 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.33.

On 01/25/2023, Compass Minerals International Inc traded for a price of $45.34 per share and a market cap of $1.86Bil. The stock has returned -12.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Compass Minerals International Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

