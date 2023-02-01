OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced its Board of Directors increased the regular quarterly cash dividend by 10%, to $0.22 per common share from $0.20 per share, for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, as part of OFG’s capital actions in 2023. The dividend is payable April 17, 2023, to holders of record at March 31, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2023.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 59th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services, and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services, and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.

