Tesla has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https%3A%2F%2Fir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Q4 & FY 22 Update: https%3A%2F%2Fir.tesla.com+%0A

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005808/en/