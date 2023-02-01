Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

52 minutes ago
RUSTON, La., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. ( OBNK) ("Origin"), the holding company for Origin Bank, today announced that on January 25, 2023, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of its common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on February 28, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2023.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to its clients and communities. Origin provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals and retail clients. Origin currently operates 59 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas and Houston, across North Louisiana and into Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in filings by Origin Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," “foresees,” "intends," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," “might,” "should," "will," and "would" or variations of such terms" are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include among other things: the expected payment date of its quarterly cash dividend; changes in economic conditions; other legislative changes generally; changes in policies by regulatory agencies; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; competition; the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect Origin's customers and the economies where they operate; and changes in management’s business strategies and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC.

The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation - to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Chris Reigelman
318-497-3177
[email protected]

Media Contact
Ryan Kilpatrick
318-232-7472
[email protected]

