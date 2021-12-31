Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Company” or “CHMI”) (NYSE: CHMI), today announced the estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company’s 2022 distributions on its common and preferred stock, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

Common Stock Total Record Payable Distributions Total Ordinary Nondividend Date Date Per Share Dividends Distributions 12/31/2021 01/25/2022 $0.270 $0.162 $0.108 03/31/2022 04/26/2022 $0.270 $0.162 $0.108 06/30/2022 07/26/2022 $0.270 $0.162 $0.108 09/30/2022 10/25/2022 $0.270 $0.162 $0.108 Total $1.080 $0.648 $0.432 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Total Record Payable Distributions Total Ordinary Nondividend Date Date Per Share Dividends Distributions 12/31/2021 01/18/2022 $0.5125 $0.5125 - 03/31/2022 04/18/2022 $0.5125 $0.5125 - 06/30/2022 07/15/2022 $0.5125 $0.5125 - 09/30/2022 10/17/2022 $0.5125 $0.5125 - Total $2.0500 $2.0500 - 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Total Record Payable Distributions Total Ordinary Nondividend Date Date Per Share Dividends Distributions 12/31/2021 01/18/2022 $0.5156 $0.5156 - 03/31/2022 04/18/2022 $0.5156 $0.5156 - 06/30/2022 07/15/2022 $0.5156 $0.5156 - 09/30/2022 10/17/2022 $0.5156 $0.5156 - Total $2.0625 $2.0625 -

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including, among others, statements relating to the Company’s estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company’s 2022 distributions on its common and preferred stock, long-term growth opportunities and strategies, and its ability to generate sustainable and attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders. These forward looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, estimates and assumptions, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. The actual Federal income tax treatment of the Company’s 2022 distributions could differ from estimated amounts. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

