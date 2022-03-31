Orion Office REIT Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) (“Orion”), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant net lease mission-critical suburban office properties located across the U.S., announced today the income tax classification of its 2022 dividends for the Company’s common stock (NYSE: ONL) (“Common Stock”). The table below summarizes the income tax classification of the dividends paid and the corresponding box number on the 2022 Form 1099-DIV. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific treatment of ONL dividends.

ONL Common Stock | CUSIP: 68629Y103

Record Date

Date Paid

Distribution per
Share

Ordinary Dividends
(Box 1a)

Capital Gain
Distribution (Box 2a)

Nondividend
Distributions (Box 3)

March 31, 2022

April 15, 2022

$0.10

$0.00

$0.00

$0.10

June 30, 2022

July 15, 2022

$0.10

$0.00

$0.00

$0.10

September 30, 2022

October 17, 2022

$0.10

$0.00

$0.00

$0.10

Stockholders should be aware that the 2022 dividend allocation does not include the Common Stock dividend declared in November 2022 and paid in January 2023. This dividend will be taxable in 2023.

About Orion Office REIT Inc.

Orion Office REIT Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and headquarters office buildings located in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. and leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company was founded on July 1, 2021, spun-off from Realty Income (NYSE: O) on November 12, 2021 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 15, 2021. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and has an office in New York, New York. For additional information on the company and its properties, please visit onlreit.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230125005798r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005798/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.