Wallington Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8900 Keystone Crossing Indianapolis, IN 46240

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $423.00Mil. The top holdings were TJX(5.79%), IJR(5.66%), and MSFT(5.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wallington Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 180,384-share investment in NYSE:TFC. Previously, the stock had a 2.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.87 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $48.78 per share and a market cap of $64.72Bil. The stock has returned -19.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 68,290 shares in ARCA:AVUV, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.87 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $80.19 per share and a market cap of $5.36Bil. The stock has returned 5.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

The guru established a new position worth 30,531 shares in NAS:PANW, giving the stock a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.59 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $151.78 per share and a market cap of $45.89Bil. The stock has returned -4.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 90.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 206.05 and a price-sales ratio of 7.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 129,315-share investment in ARCA:BKLN. Previously, the stock had a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.46 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Invesco Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $21.07 per share and a market cap of $4.34Bil. The stock has returned 0.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Wallington Asset Management, LLC bought 66,516 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 404,533. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.44.

On 01/26/2023, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $34.87 per share and a market cap of $278.85Bil. The stock has returned -21.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

