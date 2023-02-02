Phreesia and the Ad Council Partnership Drives Strong Engagement Across 3 Public Health Campaigns

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, along with the Ad Council, a nonprofit organization at the forefront of driving change through social impact marketing, have collaborated to bring three public health campaigns directly to patients and caregivers. Initial results show the campaigns are helping to raise awareness about critical health issues and encouraging important conversations between patients, caregivers and healthcare providers.

Since launching in mid-2022 as part of Phreesia and the Ad Council’s ongoing partnership, the three campaigns collectively have reached more than half a million patients and caregivers and prompted those who engaged with campaign content as they checked in for their doctors’ appointments on Phreesia’s digital intake platform to request more information.

Designed by Phreesia’s in-house creative team, the three campaigns direct patients and caregivers to informational resources and fact sheets designed to educate them about pediatric COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy; the risks of vaping and how to talk to young people about it; and high blood pressure control, respectively. The COVID-19 vaccine campaign concluded at the end of 2022, while the youth vaping prevention and high blood pressure control campaigns will continue through Spring 2023.

Campaign results:

COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative—Over a six-month run for the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s joint education effort, Phreesia delivered COVID-19 vaccine awareness messages to more than 203,000 parents and caregivers, and nearly 4,800 recipients requested additional information about the vaccines for their child. Parents and caregivers exposed to the campaign’s educational content reported they were more likely to have their child receive the COVID-19 vaccines than those who did not see the campaign: 15% more of the exposed population indicated high likelihood to have their child vaccinated, compared with a control group. The education also prompted parents and caregivers to learn more: 60% of those who engaged with the campaign said they were likely to seek more information about the COVID-19 vaccines for their child, and 67% said they were likely to talk to their child’s doctor about the vaccines.

Youth Vaping-Prevention—Since May 31, 2022, Phreesia has delivered nearly 205,000 educational messages to parents and guardians through the Ad Council’s #DoTheVapeTalk youth vaping prevention campaign with the American Lung Association. More than 4,900 people have asked for additional resources to learn more about the harmful effects of vaping and how to initiate conversations with their children about it. As of Dec. 31, 2022, nearly 5% more of parents exposed to the campaign reported they were highly likely to talk to their child’s doctor about the risks of vaping, compared with those who have not seen the campaign.

High Blood Pressure Control—In the 15 weeks following its launch, the campaign with Phreesia has delivered over 205,000 high blood pressure awareness messages to patients who have been diagnosed with high blood pressure but are not on treatment. More than 3,800 patients have requested additional information about how to self-monitor their blood pressure, and as of Dec. 31, 2022, 10% more of patients exposed to the campaign reported they were highly likely to search for more information about high blood pressure, compared with those in a control group who have not seen it. Patients have also felt empowered to initiate conversations with their healthcare provider after seeing campaign messages—87% of those who have reviewed the campaign content said they were somewhat or very likely to talk to their doctor about managing their high blood pressure.

“At Phreesia, we believe that activating patients and caregivers to better participate in their treatment decisions is critical to improving health outcomes,” said Phreesia’s SVP of Life Sciences, David Linetsky. “We’re proud to partner with the Ad Council to deliver important public health information at the point of care to empower patients to engage in meaningful care conversations and lead healthier lives.”

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to reach audiences directly through our partnership with Phreesia and their incredible network of patient care touchpoints,” said Chief Media Strategy and Partnerships Officer at the Ad Council, Kathy Kayse. “It’s through collaborations like these that we are able to extend our impact and equip people to make informed decisions for their health.”

About Phreesia Life Sciences
Phreesia empowers life sciences companies to connect meaningfully with clinically relevant patients, delivering tailored health content in a one-to-one setting. Our PatientConnect offering identifies and motivates the right patients to initiate meaningful brand conversations, while our PatientInsights product enables our clients to better understand key patient populations.

Phreesia meets patients where they are, both virtually and in person, and reaches them at multiple touchpoints throughout their healthcare journey.

About the Ad Council
The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The nonprofit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation’s most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history, including Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk, Smokey Bear Wildfire Prevention and Love Has No Labels.

The Ad Council’s innovative, social-good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council’s communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the Council’s creative on YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230126005337r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005337/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.