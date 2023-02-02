Yext Secures Top Spot in 10 of G2's Winter Grid® Reports

Yext%2C+Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that it continues to be recognized as the best vendor across several categories by G2, the world’s largest software marketplace and source for customer reviews.

Yext has again been ranked the #1 software vendor across several categories, including Local Listings Management for the 10th consecutive quarter. (Graphic: Yext)

Overwhelmingly positive feedback helped Yext rank as a Leader in 29 of G2’s Winter Grid® Reports, which measure a company’s market presence and performance based on real user ratings. Of these, Yext earned the #1 spot in 10 reports for Local Listings Management, Reputation Management, Enterprise Search, and E-Commerce Search. Yext also picked up a number of badges for “Best Estimated ROI,” “Most Implementable,” “Easiest Admin,” and “Best Support.”

“These rankings validate our platform’s ability to drive meaningful outcomes across a wide variety of industries and use cases,” said Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer at Yext. “We’re committed to driving real impact for our customers, and direct feedback from users on G2 is invaluable as we innovate to help organizations around the world efficiently manage and optimize their digital experiences.”

Recent customer reviews highlight ease of use, customization, and exceptional account support:

  • “Everything within Yext has been so easy to navigate and use. The team at Yext has also been extremely helpful. They are quick to respond and get all the issues fixed in a timely manner” - User+in+Operations
  • “Yext is very responsive and able to be customized to your liking. The reps are amazing to work with and the support department is very fast at responding to issues.” - User+in+Web+Development
  • “The data provided by the platform far exceeds what has been available from prior vendors and provides actionable insights into our digital footprint. The onboarding experience was also the single best implementation I've ever gone through.” - User+in+Digital+Marketing

Learn about G2%27s+methodology or read more reviews from active Yext users here.

About Yext
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005372/en/

