iVexSol® Closes $23.8M Series A-3 Financing; Funds to Revolutionize the Production of Lentiviral Vectors

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iVexSol Inc., a technology-based lentiviral vector (LVV) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced $23.8 million in Series A-3 funding. New investors Bristol Myers Squibb (: BMY), Charles River Laboratories (: CRL) and Asahi Kasei Medical, a division of Asahi Kasei (: AHKSY), join existing investors which include Casdin Capital and BioLife Solutions ( BLFS) to close Series A financing at a total of more than $39 million.

The new funding will be used to invest in iVexSol’s Intelligent Vector Solutions by advancing process and analytical technologies, expanding technical teams in Quality, Regulatory and cGMP operations, and augmenting existing infrastructure to support the production of stable LVV producer cell lines.

“Current vector production methods continue to struggle to meet clinical and commercial demand,” remarked Dr. Rodney Rietze, iVexSol co-founder and CEO. “Our cost-effective and highly scalable Intelligent Vector Solutions are designed to break the vector supply bottleneck and provide greater access to patients seeking life-saving treatments. Receiving support from industry leaders Bristol Myers Squib and Charles River Laboratories, along with new entrants like Asahi Kasei Medical is transformative, enabling us to advance our production capabilities and provide a more comprehensive offering to our clients.”

iVexSol’s Intelligent Vector Solutions revolutionize the production of LVVs – gene delivery vehicles that are a critical raw material in the manufacturing of life-changing cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The technology platform uses banks of vector-producing cells to reliably produce LVV at significantly greater quantities than current approaches and facilitate the rapid scale-out needed for global demand, all within a smaller manufacturing footprint. These advances enable shorter clinical development timelines, reduced costs, and ultimately, increased global access for patients waiting to receive these transformative medicines.

The company is currently focused on generating stable LVV cell lines using each client’s gene of interest, to enable a robust and readily available supply of “on-demand” vector to meet the client’s growing vector needs.

About iVexSol
iVexSol, Inc. is a viral vector manufacturing company founded on a proprietary, next-generation, stable lentiviral vector production process that transforms the way these essential gene-delivery vehicles are made. Its technology will greatly reduce the complexity, cost, and development time of these critical reagents, thereby accelerating the development and enabling greater access to life-changing cell and gene therapies. For more information visit www.ivexsol.com.

ti?nf=ODczNzA1MCM1Mzc1ODQwIzUwMDA2ODQ2Nw==
iVexSol.png
Media Contact:
Tim Walsh
for iVexSol
617.512.1641
[email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.