Latham Introduces New Fiberglass Pool Models

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Tuscan and Enchantment Models Highlight This Year’s New Pools for 2023

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”) ( SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced the addition of two new fiberglass swimming pool models to the company’s product offering.

“We are continuing our efforts to innovate and enhance our well-established fiberglass model lineup in 2023, and we are pleased to unveil these incredible new fiberglass models to the industry,” said Scott Rajeski, President and CEO of Latham. “These beautiful, unique fiberglass pools meet contemporary trends in geometric pool design. They include popular features that enhance the variety of experiences homeowners use their pools for in their backyard.”

The two new fiberglass models include the Tuscan and the Enchantment swimming pools, and will come in various sizes to fit a wide range of backyard design needs.

The Tuscan is the perfect fusion of elegance, style, and sophistication. The pinnacle of fiberglass in-ground swimming pool design, this model features contemporary clean lines and functional appeal, making it the ideal pool for any home. The Tuscan model boasts swim-up seating, multiple points of entry/exit, a wading area for young swimmers and relaxation, and includes slip-resistant steps.

The Enchantment captures the essence of poolside luxury and relaxation. With a resort-style splash deck, deep swimming area, and contemporary lines, it’s been created to bring peace and tranquility by providing a retreat from modern life. The Enchantment features easy entry and exit, along with slip-resistant steps.

Latham will begin the roll out of Tuscan and the Enchantment models in the first half of 2023.


Image: Tuscan Latham Fiberglass Pool


Image: Enchantment Latham Fiberglass Pool

About Latham Group, Inc.
Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across over 30 facilities.

Latham Contact:
Jeff Anzulewicz
Latham, The Pool Company
[email protected]
717 813 3093		 Investors Contact:
Nicole Briguet
Edelman for Latham
[email protected]
646 750 7235

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/335145dc-534c-4b7e-b35b-079ff0cd3ce2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1b7c385-d63b-45e2-b998-478edb45a994

ti?nf=ODczNzI4NyM1Mzc1NzM2IzIyMDczMjM=
Latham-Pool-Products.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.