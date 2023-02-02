Open Lending Appoints Kevin Filan as Senior Vice President of Marketing

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or “the Company”), an industry trailblazer in lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin Filan as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Kevin joins Open Lending after spending over 11 years at Cox Automotive where he led the company’s marketing teams across many of their brands to include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, DealerTrack, vAuto, and Manheim Auctions, as well as the marketing integration of various acquisitions in the wholesale and retail software space. Prior to Cox Automotive, Kevin participated in the Ford Motor Company Marketing Leadership Program and gained further B2B and B2C marketing experience in a diverse set of verticals as a strategy consultant with Zyman Group and while working at Georgia-Pacific and Novartis (Alcon Labs).

Open Lending’s CEO, Keith Jezek said, “I am delighted to welcome Kevin to Open Lending’s management team. His wealth of expertise as an auto industry veteran adds power to our existing marketing team and will position our company well for its next stage of growth and success.”

In his role, Kevin will lead the marketing team responsible for corporate marketing strategy, and overall performance including revenue growth. Before he embarked on his career in Marketing, Kevin spent 14 years as an officer and naval aviator in the United States Navy. He completed multiple deployments to the Middle East, Adriatic, Mediterranean and Latin America. Kevin left active duty following his last assignment at Duke University where he taught undergraduate courses in military strategy, weapons systems engineering and leadership.

About Open Lending
Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years they have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

