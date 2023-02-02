MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. ( SGHT) (“Sight Sciences” or the “Company”) an eyecare technology company focused on creating innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, announced today the 1,000th installation of its TearCare® System. The TearCare® System is FDA cleared and indicated for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction, when used in conjunction with manual expression of the meibomian glands.



In 2019 Sight Sciences commercialized the TearCare® System with the knowledge that doctors, and patients were seeking improvements beyond those provided by current over the counter, prescription pharmaceutical, or in-office treatments for dry eye. Desired improvements included faster action, enduring results and, in the case of in-office treatment, a price point allowing more practices to equip their offices. Immediately following launch, Sight Sciences took the first step required to obtain access to coverage and payment for dry eye sufferers when the American Medical Association (AMA) granted a temporary procedural code specifically describing the open eye TearCare® procedure. In 2021, on the heels of publishing compelling signs and symptoms clinical results from its first large randomized controlled clinical trial (RCT), OLYMPIA, in the leading ocular surface journal Cornea, the company announced the initiation of its second pivotal RCT, the SAHARA study, intended to assist payors in providing fair patient access to the interventional TearCare dry eye procedure. Sahara is a large randomized controlled clinical trial designed to provide a robust body of evidence comparing the long-term efficacy of the TearCare® System to a traditional, daily, prescription pharmaceutical treatment regimen for dry eye. The company expects to begin readout and publishing of the data from SAHARA later this year and continuing into 2024. The company intends to use the data to support the case for appropriate coverage and payment by third party payers to help drive patient access to care for dry eye disease due to MGD.

Total Eye Care of Long Island, N.Y., was the 1000TH practice to install the TearCare® System. Stephanie K. Becker, MD, CEO & noted dry eye specialist, commented that “impressive clinical study results, device footprint with a reasonable capital investment, along with Sight Sciences' commitment to pursue appropriate insurance coverage and fair payment all combined in the decision to add the TearCare® System to our dry eye treatment armamentarium. We are pleased to offer TearCare® to indicated dry eye patients.”

“We are thrilled that over 1,000 eye care practices have chosen the TearCare® System to treat dry eye caused by MGD,” said Paul Badawi, co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. “We designed TearCare® to treat the underlying cause of MGD and restore production of healthy tears. The over 1,000 votes of confidence that we have received from eye doctors across the United States along with our outstanding clinical and real-world outcomes, demonstrate the increasing importance and acceptance of effective interventional dry eye treatment. We are particularly proud to have an ophthalmologist of Dr. Becker’s clinical reputation and expertise represent this milestone occasion.”

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. The Company’s SION™ Surgical Instrument is a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

About the TearCare® System

The TearCare® System is FDA cleared and indicated for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction, when used in conjunction with manual expression of the meibomian glands. The TearCare® System is the only device designed to evacuate obstructed meibomian glands while harnessing a natural blink experience. The system is comprised of single-use, universally fitting SmartLids™ which are placed on the eyelids to deliver “intelligent therapeutic heat” safely and effectively. The portable SmartHub™ communicates directly with the SmartLids to precisely control the amount of phase transition heating and the duration of treatment. After 15 minutes of therapeutic heat, the Clearance Assistant forceps allows the ECP to control expression of the stagnant, obstructed meibum expertly and precisely by targeting individual meibomian glands while obtaining full visual confirmation of the success of this personalized treatment.

For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.

