Genasys Inc. Receives $1.6 Million International Bird & Wildlife Preservation Order

Jan. 26, 2023
Follow-On LRAD Systems Order Will Be Integrated with Avian Radar

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communication systems and solutions, today announced a follow-on $1.6 million LRAD systems order for bird and wildlife preservation. These systems will be integrated with award-winning DeTect, Inc. (DeTect) MERLIN™ trailers that feature advanced avian radar for continuous monitoring, detecting, and deterring birds and wildlife from entering restricted areas.

"Our largest order from DeTect to date continues our 13-year partnership of protecting wildlife," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "When shipped, we will have delivered $10 million in LRAD orders to DeTect during our collaboration. As with previous orders, the integrated systems will be deployed at mining operations in northern Canada. International mining and oil & gas companies have purchased hundreds of these industry-leading systems that humanely detect and deter birds and wildlife from hazardous tailing ponds and waste areas."

Unlike other audible wildlife deterrents that disperse sound in all directions, LRAD’s proprietary technology focuses sound in a 30° beam, while substantially reducing audio levels behind the systems and in surrounding areas. Rugged, reliable, and built to withstand harsh environments, LRAD systems project sound from close range to 5,500 meters.

David Schnell, Vice President of Business Development – North America, Genasys Inc., commented, "Conventional dispersal techniques, including pyrotechnics, propane cannons, lasers, and repetitive sound deterrents have limited range and become less effective over time due to habituation. LRAD systems project a near infinite variety of sounds, tones, and predator calls that are clearly heard above wind and background noise. LRADs are also being used at airports and other critical infrastructure to preserve wildlife and protect assets.”

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications solutions. Genasys' life safety systems are helping to protect people and wildlife in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and other federal securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties in these forward-looking statements include without limitation the business impact of epidemics or pandemics, geopolitical conflict, and other causes that may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

All Genasys products are trademarks of Genasys Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

