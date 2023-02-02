Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats To Headline Forrester's 2023 B2B Summit North America

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that popular rock and soul band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will perform live at Forrester’s B2B+Summit+North+America, taking place in Austin, Texas, and digitally, June 5–7, 2023. For more than a decade, B2B Summit has served as the premier destination for B2B leaders to access Forrester’s forward-thinking research and insights to better align their marketing, sales, and product functions and accelerate business growth.

B2B Summit North America features more than 100 sessions from analysts and thought leaders exploring key priorities top of mind for B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders. ​This year’s event explores key themes, including the importance of cross-functional alignment toward shared goals and objectives to drive growth, how to adapt quickly to changing market conditions, and why trust is a core determinant of B2B buyer behaviors. The event also offers engagement opportunities to meet with Forrester analysts and connect with peers facing similar challenges.

Since its formation, contemporary rock and soul band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats has released three studio albums — 2015’s Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, 2018’s Tearing at the Seams, and 2021’s The Future — all on Stax Records. In addition to sharing the stage with The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, the group has also performed on “Saturday Night Live,” “CMT Crossroads,” and NPR’s “Tiny Desk.”

“Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats is a great example of a band that can adapt its sound and style in real time to appeal to fans across different genres. Responding to changing market dynamics is an important skill that B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders must possess to succeed in the current economic environment,” said Lisa Riley, senior vice president of global events at Forrester. “A key theme at this year’s B2B Summit North America is how true alignment across the B2B marketing, sales, and product functions can help leaders both prepare for uncertainty and navigate change. We look forward to having the group join us in Austin as a featured performer at this year’s B2B Summit North America.”

