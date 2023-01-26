INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT FUER LANGFRISTIGE INVESTOREN TGV recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $907.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOGL(24.16%), MSFT(20.55%), and GOOG(16.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT FUER LANGFRISTIGE INVESTOREN TGV’s top five trades of the quarter.

INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT FUER LANGFRISTIGE INVESTOREN TGV reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 30,000 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.92.

On 01/26/2023, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $161.04 per share and a market cap of $161.04Bil. The stock has returned -24.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 575.14, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 21.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.02 and a price-sales ratio of 5.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT FUER LANGFRISTIGE INVESTOREN TGV bought 15,000 shares of NYSE:SPOT for a total holding of 31,500. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.65000000000001.

On 01/26/2023, Spotify Technology SA traded for a price of $100.2111 per share and a market cap of $19.35Bil. The stock has returned -42.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spotify Technology SA has a price-book ratio of 8.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 120.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT FUER LANGFRISTIGE INVESTOREN TGV reduced their investment in NYSE:FERG by 5,000 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 01/26/2023, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $138.58 per share and a market cap of $28.65Bil. The stock has returned -7.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-book ratio of 5.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT FUER LANGFRISTIGE INVESTOREN TGV reduced their investment in NAS:IBKR by 9,000 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.70999999999999.

On 01/26/2023, Interactive Brokers Group Inc traded for a price of $78.70999999999999 per share and a market cap of $8.10Bil. The stock has returned 19.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Interactive Brokers Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-book ratio of 2.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT FUER LANGFRISTIGE INVESTOREN TGV bought 17,100 shares of NAS:TCX for a total holding of 1,712,539. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.2.

On 01/26/2023, Tucows Inc traded for a price of $34.1 per share and a market cap of $368.06Mil. The stock has returned -55.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tucows Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

