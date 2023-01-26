CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 263 stocks valued at a total of $1.26Bil. The top holdings were IVV(8.19%), AAPL(6.08%), and HDV(4.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NEE by 198,976 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.78.

On 01/26/2023, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $76.56 per share and a market cap of $152.14Bil. The stock has returned 8.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-book ratio of 3.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.72 and a price-sales ratio of 7.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 134,163 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.38 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.2499 per share and a market cap of $19.44Bil. The stock has returned 1.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 117,486 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 171,690. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.02.

On 01/26/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.18 per share and a market cap of $32.85Bil. The stock has returned -3.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 34,711 shares. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 01/26/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $159.14 per share and a market cap of $502.52Bil. The stock has returned -49.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-book ratio of 12.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.44 and a price-sales ratio of 7.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 73,659 shares of ARCA:HDV for a total holding of 497,948. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.44.

On 01/26/2023, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $105.0807 per share and a market cap of $12.61Bil. The stock has returned 7.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a price-book ratio of 3.20.

