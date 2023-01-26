BC Partners Advisors L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

650 MADISON AVENUE New York, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $12.85Bil. The top holdings were CHWY(89.82%), GFL(9.47%), and CYXT(0.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BC Partners Advisors L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought 636,960 shares of NYSE:CHWY for a total holding of 311,852,395. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.2.

On 01/26/2023, Chewy Inc traded for a price of $44.87 per share and a market cap of $19.00Bil. The stock has returned 4.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chewy Inc has a price-book ratio of 115.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 343.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought 1,627,561 shares of NAS:CYXT for a total holding of 47,676,705. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.76.

On 01/26/2023, Cyxtera Technologies Inc traded for a price of $2.6215 per share and a market cap of $470.87Mil. The stock has returned -77.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The guru established a new position worth 50,844,991 shares in OTCPK:APGT, giving the stock a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.15 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Appgate Inc traded for a price of $17.6 per share and a market cap of $257.73Mil. The stock has returned 10481.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Appgate Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -867.10.

BC Partners Advisors L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:GFL by 3,676,537 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.95.

On 01/26/2023, GFL Environmental Inc traded for a price of $31.295 per share and a market cap of $10.75Bil. The stock has returned -2.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GFL Environmental Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 34,738,563 shares in OTCPK:INTEQ, giving the stock a 0% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $0.57 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Intelsat SA traded for a price of $0.0021 per share and a market cap of $0.30Mil. The stock has returned -99.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]gurufocus.com!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.