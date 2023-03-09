Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) today announced it will host an in-person Investor Day on March 9, 2023 in New York City.

President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., along with Chief Financial Officer James J. McKinney and members of the management team, will provide insight into Kemper's competitive position, its businesses, short and long-term priorities, and other key initiatives, as well as a Q&A.

In-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending should contact Kemper's Vice President of Investor Relations, Karen Guerra, at [email protected]

A live webcast of the investor day presentations, along with supporting materials, will be available on the day of the event on Kemper's Investor Relations website.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation's leading specialized insurers. With approximately $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance and Life brands. Kemper serves over six million policies, is represented by 33,500 agents and brokers, and has 10,100 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.

