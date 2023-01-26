AMF Tjanstepension AB recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 201 stocks valued at a total of $8.73Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(10.75%), GOOG(3.78%), and V(3.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMF Tjanstepension AB’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought 1,204,338 shares of NYSE:SRE for a total holding of 1,356,502. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $154.75.

On 01/26/2023, Sempra Energy traded for a price of $159.3737 per share and a market cap of $50.10Bil. The stock has returned 21.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sempra Energy has a price-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced their investment in NYSE:MS by 1,174,800 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.23.

On 01/26/2023, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $95.54000000000001 per share and a market cap of $160.03Bil. The stock has returned -1.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 251,316 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.56.

On 01/26/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $347.582 per share and a market cap of $330.26Bil. The stock has returned 47.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-book ratio of 32.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.75 and a price-sales ratio of 10.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought 609,726 shares of NYSE:ALL for a total holding of 741,018. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.77.

On 01/26/2023, Allstate Corp traded for a price of $128.56 per share and a market cap of $34.10Bil. The stock has returned 9.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allstate Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 2,055,576 shares in NYSE:TECK, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.62 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Teck Resources Ltd traded for a price of $41.12 per share and a market cap of $21.08Bil. The stock has returned 27.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teck Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

