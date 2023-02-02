BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV ( ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, is addressing today’s dealer pain points and concerns head-on at this year’s National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show with a robust product of industry thought leadership discussions and educational opportunities for attendees. ACV’s team has direct dealership experience with both public and private dealership groups and plans to bring their deep understanding of the challenges dealers face in today’s market with solutions-oriented events and discussions.



All ACV activations at NADA 2023 will focus on helping dealers succeed and break away from the pack.

Summary of Events:

Thursday, January 26 / 1 – 2 p.m. CT [Location: Room D175] NADA Workshop: Windshield or Rearview Mirror: How do you manage used cars? Presenter: Vice President of Business Development Randy Barone Description: Randy Barone will lead an educational workshop on the Variable Operations track: “ Windshield or Rear-view Mirror? How do you manage used cars? ” Barone, a 30-year automotive industry veteran and former dealer, will focus on inventory management strategies. Attendees will learn how to pivot ahead of market fluctuations and inventory volatility through the use of data to value cars accurately, buy more profitable vehicles and manage inventory. The workshop will explore ways to diversify vehicle acquisition, including better buying-center experiences and unique consumer sourcing strategies.



Friday, January 27 / 10 a.m. CT [Location: NADA Live Stage] Shark Tank Pitch Competition: APEX Presenters: Senior Director of Research and Development Michael Pokora and Director of Research and Development Philip Schneider, Ph.D. Description: Michael Pokora and Philip Schneider will take the Live Stage to compete in NADA’s first-ever Exhibitor Pitch Competition . Pokora and Schneider were selected after submitting a one-minute video pitch for ACV’s industry-leading inspection tool APEX TM . APEX is the latest generation of ACV’s listening tool, Audio Motor Profile Ⓡ (AMP Ⓡ ) , and now boasts a multitude of sensors that record the vehicle’s engine sound and vibration to detect certain emission anomalies. Machine learning algorithms then analyze and compare the data to ACV’s vast vehicle intelligence data library to report on the condition of the vehicle, assisting dealers in making informed inventory management decisions. As first-round finalists, the duo will deliver an engaging two-minute Shark Tank-like pitch for the chance to be named the Grand Prize Winner and receive a 20-minute time slot on the Live Stage later at the 2023 NADA Show. The winner, selected based on creativity, content and overall value proposition, will also be featured on NADA’s digital platforms as the first winner of what may become a recurring event.



Friday, January 27 - Sunday, January 29 [Location: ACV Booth #3141] ACV TEC Talks: Various (see schedule below) Presenters: Vice President of Business Development Randy Barone, Vice President Doug Hadden and Vice President of Major Accounts Kraig Quisenberry Description: Throughout the show, ACV will be hosting TEC Talks which were developed in direct response to the challenges facing dealers today. The TEC Talk series will cover topics including how to source, appraise and acquire cars from consumers more effectively; how dealers can leverage their whole dealership group to value cars, including using group appraisal and trading to build trust within their group; how to merchandise their assets better, including not wasting time on cars that don’t match their core inventory needs or minimum condition requirements; and helping dealers handle aged inventory. ACV will also have several respected dealers and key partners participate in the TEC Talks including Nate Myers from Performance Automotive, Tony Lucas from Casa Auto Group, as well as Robert Grill from CarFax.



ACV’s TEC Talk Schedule:

For up-to-the-minute timing, see full schedule here



Friday, January 27

9:30 a.m. / Inventory Independence / Randy Barone

10:30 a.m. / Inspections... the Future is Here! / Doug Hadden

11:30 a.m. / Fact vs. Fiction / Doug Hadden

1:30 p.m. / Better Buying = Better Profitability / Randy Barone

2:30 p.m. / Inspections... the Future is Here! / Doug Hadden

3:30 p.m. / Nate Myers, Performance Automotive / Kraig Quisenberry



Saturday, January 28

9:30 a.m. / Time to Trim the Fat / Randy Barone

10:30 a.m. / Robert Grill, CarFax / Kraig Quisenberry

11:30 a.m. / Inspections... the Future is Here! / Doug Hadden

1:30 p.m. / Tony Lucas, Casa Auto Group / Kraig Quisenberry

2:30 p.m. / Better Buying = Better Profitability / Randy Barone

3:30 p.m. / Inspections... the Future is Here! / Doug Hadden



Sunday, January 29

9:30 a.m. / Inspections... the Future is Here! / Doug Hadden

10:30 a.m. / Inventory Independence / Randy Barone

11:30 a.m. / Back to Normal... Now What? / Randy Barone



Learn more about ACV's product offerings at www.acvauctions.com

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV marketplace products include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital and its leading data products include True360, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk SAS. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com .

